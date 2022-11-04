Climate activists throw soup on Van Gogh painting in Rome

Activists strike at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome.

Climate activists threw vegetable soup over a Van Gogh painting in Rome on Friday afternoon, according to Italian news reports.

The work, titled The Sower and protected by glass, is on display as part of a blockbuster exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in the centre of Rome.

The four activists, who entered the museum after buying tickets, are reportedly linked to the Ultima Generazione group, according to the Italian media.

Arthemisia, the company in charge of organising the exhibition, told AGI news agency that the Van Gogh work was not damaged.

The Sower by Van Gogh

The incident is the latest in a series of actions undertaken by climate activists in Rome in recent months, from gluing their hands to the Laocoön at the Vatican Museums to regular road blocks around the capital.

In July climate protesters glued themselves to the glass in front of Botticelli's celebrated Primavera painting at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. There was no damage caused to the masterpiece.

Photo ANSA