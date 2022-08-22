Covid: Italy's No Vax teachers return to the classroom

Masks to only be required for "at-risk" students.

Italy's schools have been issued with new covid guidelines by the education ministry as they prepare to reopen in September for the 2022-23 academic year, according to Italian news reports.

The covid vaccination obligation for teachers expires on 31 August along with other emergency restrictions for schools, meaning that unvaccinated teachers can return to teach in the classroom.

Under last December's controversial vaccine mandate, teachers who refused to get vaccinated against covid were suspended without pay. On 1 April they were allowed to return to school but were not permitted to teach.

Another major change included in the guidelines sent to schools, which take effect from 1 September 2022, is the dropping of the mask obligation for students and teachers, reports state broadcaster Rai News.

Masks will only be required for students deemed "at risk" and there will be no remote teaching or distance learning - known in Italy as 'didattica a distanza' (DAD) - in the event of a student in the class testing positive for covid.

Antonello Giannelli, president of the National Association of Principals, told news agency Adnkronos that he was "not worried" about the number of unvaccinated teachers, which is "very low, they are just a few thousand".

Giannelli said however that he would put more emphasis on "the millions of students, especially between the ages of 5 and 15, who are not still vaccinated", adding that he hoped their families would take them to get the vaccine.

The education ministry does not exclude the re-introduction of restrictions, reports Rai News, but only in the event that new measures are adopted by health authorities in light of an "evolving epidemiological situation."

Most schools in Italy will reopen between 12 and 15 September, depending on the region.

Schools in the autonomous province of Bolzano will reopen on 5 September while schools in Sicily don't reopen until 19 September.

Photo credit: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy approves fourth dose of covid vaccine for over-60s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy approves fourth dose of covid vaccine for over-60s

Italy doctors call on Måneskin to postpone Rome concert amid covid surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy doctors call on Måneskin to postpone Rome concert amid covid surge

Covid: Italy updates mask rules in workplace
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy updates mask rules in workplace

Covid: Italy extends mask mandate on public transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy extends mask mandate on public transport

Covid: Italy set to lift last mask rules on 15 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy set to lift last mask rules on 15 June

Covid: Italian government urged to end mask mandate in schools
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italian government urged to end mask mandate in schools

Where you need to wear a mask in Italy from 1 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Where you need to wear a mask in Italy from 1 May

Italy bids farewell to covid Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy bids farewell to covid Green Pass

Covid: Italy extends some indoor mask rules until 15 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy extends some indoor mask rules until 15 June

Italy PM Mario Draghi tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM Mario Draghi tests positive for covid-19

Covid: Italy to decide on lifting mask rules after Easter
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy to decide on lifting mask rules after Easter

Italy starts giving fourth dose of covid vaccine to over-80s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy starts giving fourth dose of covid vaccine to over-80s

Italy set to approve fourth covid vaccine dose for over-80s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to approve fourth covid vaccine dose for over-80s

What kind of mask you need and when must they be worn in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

What kind of mask you need and when must they be worn in Italy

Italy begins to ease covid rules from 1 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy begins to ease covid rules from 1 April