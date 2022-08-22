Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign

Ukrainian woman raped on Piacenza street by man from Guinea.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of Italy's far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, has faced harsh criticism for sharing video footage of a woman being raped on a street in the north Italian city of Piacenza.

The sexual assault occurred early on Sunday morning when a 55-year-old Ukrainian woman was raped on a pavement by a 27-year-old asylum seeker from Guinea who was subsequently arrested.

The rape was widely condemned including by Piacenza mayor Katia Tarasconi who said it was "chilling that a woman on her own was attacked by a cowardly criminal", adding however that she hoped the nationality of the offender would "not be exploited". 

Footage of the rape, published by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, was used in a tweet on Sunday night by Meloni who is tipped to become Italy's next prime minister following the country's general election on 25 September.

"One cannot remain silent in the face of this atrocious episode of sexual violence against a Ukrainian woman carried out during the day in Piacenza by an asylum seeker" - Meloni tweeted - "A hug to this woman. I will do everything I can to restore security in or cites."

A screen shot of Meloni's tweet which is still on Twitter.

Meloni's tweet received a landslide of criticism from the public as well as from opposition politicians.

Enrico Letta, leader of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) said it was "indecent" to publish images of a rape and "even more indecent to do so for electoral purposes. Respect for people and for victims always comes first."

Carlo Calenda, leader of the centrist Azione party, wrote on Twitter: "Reporting a rape is a duty. Showing it for election purposes is above all an immoral and disrespectful act for the woman who suffered it, who certainly would not want to be exposed on social media in this way. Shame on you, Giorgia Meloni."

General Info

Address Piacenza, Province of Piacenza, Italy

View on Map

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign

Piacenza, Province of Piacenza, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77364
Previous article Covid: Italy's No Vax teachers return to the classroom

RELATED ARTICLES

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums
English news in Italy

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany
English news in Italy

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row
English news in Italy

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire
English news in Italy

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election
English news in Italy

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes
English news in Italy

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year
English news in Italy

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull
English news in Italy

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August
English news in Italy

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August

Rome police arrest serial fire starter
English news in Italy

Rome police arrest serial fire starter

Hollywood diva Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run in Italy election
English news in Italy

Hollywood diva Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run in Italy election

Piero Angela, Italian TV science journalist, dies at 93
English news in Italy

Piero Angela, Italian TV science journalist, dies at 93

Suspected bank robber rescued in Rome after being buried in tunnel
English news in Italy

Suspected bank robber rescued in Rome after being buried in tunnel