US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash

15-year-old boy was killed after being hit by car near Pordenone.

An American soldier is under house arrest at the Aviano US air force base in Italy's northern Fruili-Venezia region where she faces accusations of fatally hitting a 15-year-old boy with her car, allegedly while intoxicated.

The 20-year-old female soldier reportedly had four times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her system when the accident took place near Pordenone at around 02.30 on Sunday morning, investigative sources told Italian news agency ANSA.

The soldier allegedly hit the boy when she lost control of her vehicle after speeding around a roundabout in Porcia, crashing into a group of teenagers on the bicycle path and catapulting the victim about 10 metres through the air on impact.

The 15-year-old, Giovanni Zanier, later died of his injuries. He had been on his way home from a disco with his friends and was wheeling a bicycle along the bike path, reports La Repubblica newspaper.

The soldier reportedly attempted to provide assistance and remained at the scene until emergency services arrived. After being detained by local police she was released into the custody of the US army, Italian media reports.

The road where the accident occurred was not illuminated, due to recent cost-cutting measures by the local council, however police say the lack of lights would probably not have averted the crash.

Local prosecutors are reportedly attempting to ensure the soldier faces trial in Italy instead of being sent back to the US.

General Info

Address 33080 Porcia PN, Italy

View on Map

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash

33080 Porcia PN, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77370
Previous article Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign

RELATED ARTICLES

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums
English news in Italy

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany
English news in Italy

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row
English news in Italy

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire
English news in Italy

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election
English news in Italy

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes
English news in Italy

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year
English news in Italy

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull
English news in Italy

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August
English news in Italy

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August

Rome police arrest serial fire starter
English news in Italy

Rome police arrest serial fire starter

Hollywood diva Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run in Italy election
English news in Italy

Hollywood diva Gina Lollobrigida, 95, to run in Italy election

Piero Angela, Italian TV science journalist, dies at 93
English news in Italy

Piero Angela, Italian TV science journalist, dies at 93