Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Earthquake struck about 80 km south of Palermo.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 06.52 on the morning of Sunday 21 August in western Sicily, about 80 km south of Palermo.The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of about 4 km, was outside the town of Giuliana, according to the Rome-based National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Firefighters say that so far there have been no reports of injuries or structural damage or requests for help.

