Italy: Mayor of Rome? Conte says 'No thanks'

Giuseppe Conte says 'No, grazie" to idea of running as Rome mayor.

Italy's outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte was asked by reporters if he had his eye on becoming mayor of Rome. "No, grazie," he replied, as he walked through the streets of the capital on 8 February.

Conte steered Italy throughout the covid-19 crisis but resigned last month following a political crisis triggered by former premier Matteo Renzi which led to the Italian president tasking economist Mario Draghi with forming a new government.

Conte's name began to circulate as a potential Rome mayoral candidate as soon as he stepped down, however the possibility of Italy's economy minister under Conte - Roberto Gualtieri - of running for mayor in the capital has also been floating around in recent months.

Conte does not belong to any party but is close to the populist Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S) while Gualtieri is a member of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) party, both of which were coalition partners in the last government.

Gualtieri has a powerful ally in the shape of premier-designate Mario Draghi, with whom he worked in Brussels, while the PD party secretary Nicola Zingaretti is also the president of the Lazio region around Rome.

The PD has not declared its hand yet but it will be keen to try and "retake" the capital after five years, since incumbent mayor Virginia Raggi succeeded Ignazio Marino in 2016.

In the race for Rome's top job is the prominent Italian politician and manager Carlo Calenda, leader of the liberal and progressive political party Azione, who parted ways with the PD after it entered into coalition with the M5S in the Conte II cabinet in August 2019.

Federico Lobuono, a 20-year-old entrepreneur, has also declared himself a candidate in the mayoral race and is the youngest candidate to run for mayor in the history of Italy.

Raggi, Rome's first woman mayor, is seeking a second term in office, despite misgivings within her ranks, including from her former deputy mayor Luca Bergamo who she replaced recently.

In her five years in office, Raggi points to her success in tackling Rome's mafia clans, "cleaning up" city hall after the notorious Mafia Capitale case, and making some progress in getting the accounts in order in a deeply indebted capital.

However opponents claim that little has changed in terms of quality of life in Rome, particularly in sectors such as waste management and public transport.

Rome's municipal elections are due to take place no later than June 2021.

Photo La Repubblica. Video Corriere della Sera.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73696
Previous article Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Rome street art highlights Renzi's links with Saudi Arabia
Politics

Italy: Rome street art highlights Renzi's links with Saudi Arabia

Italy: Renzi says 'Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best'
Politics

Italy: Renzi says 'Mario Draghi is the best, the best, the best'

Italy's new prime minister? Who is Mario Draghi
Politics

Italy's new prime minister? Who is Mario Draghi

Italy's president calls on Mario Draghi in bid to form new government
Politics

Italy's president calls on Mario Draghi in bid to form new government

Former Italian premier Renzi hails Saudi Arabia as future centre of 'New Renaissance'
Politics

Former Italian premier Renzi hails Saudi Arabia as future centre of 'New Renaissance'

Rome has a new culture councillor
Politics

Rome has a new culture councillor

Italy's premier Conte resigns amid deepening political crisis
Politics

Italy's premier Conte resigns amid deepening political crisis

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte to resign
Politics

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte to resign

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden
Politics

Italy’s premier Conte congratulates US President Biden

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin
Politics

Italy's premier Conte wins confidence vote by slim margin

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government
Politics

Italy plunged into political crisis as Renzi pulls support from government

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington
Politics

US Capitol protests: Italy reacts to violence in Washington

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win
Politics

Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden on US election win

Covid-19: Italy declares 5 new orange zones
Politics

Covid-19: Italy declares 5 new orange zones

US election 2020: Italy reacts to Biden win
Politics

US election 2020: Italy reacts to Biden win