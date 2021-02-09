Covid-19 in Italy: In tourist-free Rome, a hotel opens its doors to the homeless

It's a full house at Hotel Marco Polo but the guests aren't here to see Rome's tourist attractions.

One hotel near Rome's central Termini train station is full, despite the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, however its guests are not tourists.

The Marco Polo hotel is busy once again, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica, thanks to a collaboration with Rome's S. Egidio community, a lay Catholic charity devoted to social service.

The guests of the hotel on Via Magenta include homeless people, a recently-released former prisoner, unemployed people struggling to make ends meet, and students studying for exams.

The S. Egidio community contributes to the operating costs, allowing the hotel to provide shelter for those in need as well as giving it a chance to stay open when many other hotels in Rome face going out of business.

The brothers who have run the hotel for 20 years - Lorenzo and Diego D'Amario, 38 and 42 - say they are now catering to "tourists by chance and out of desperation."

The hotelier brothers say that the funds from S. Egidio are nominal but that it helps to pays the hotel's bills until the coronavirus crisis passes and tourists can eventually return to Rome.

Diego told La Repubblica that he and Lorenzo - both long-term collaborators with S. Egidio - are happy to stay open as well as helping those "who are worse off than us."

"I will never be able to forget the sight from a few weeks ago when a homeless man was found dead, due to the cold, in front of the entrance to a closed-up hotel just a stone's throw from ours," said Diego.

Lorenzo told La Repubblica that the hotel's message of solidarity has also spread to the nearby Cornetteria Faleria whose owners arrive with "trays full of brioches and crossaints, a kind gift for our guests' breakfast."

General Info

Address Via Magenta, 39, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Covid-19 in Italy: In tourist-free Rome, a hotel opens its doors to the homeless

Via Magenta, 39, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73699
Previous article Italy: Mayor of Rome? Conte says 'No thanks'

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome

Italy: Nurses celebrate birthday of elderly covid-19 patient in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Nurses celebrate birthday of elderly covid-19 patient in Rome

Covid-19 in Italy: Alto Adige goes into lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Alto Adige goes into lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Italy sees huge drop in births and weddings in 2020
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 effect: Italy sees huge drop in births and weddings in 2020

Rome reopens access to the Trevi Fountain
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome reopens access to the Trevi Fountain

Covid-19: Italy's yellow zone restaurants can open in evening, says CTS
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's yellow zone restaurants can open in evening, says CTS

Covid-19: Rome reopens Baths of Caracalla after three months
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome reopens Baths of Caracalla after three months

Covid-19: Italy to limit crowds on first yellow zone weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to limit crowds on first yellow zone weekend

Italy has exceeded 90,000 covid victims since the beginning of the pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy has exceeded 90,000 covid victims since the beginning of the pandemic

Covid-19: Italy to reopen ski slopes from 15 February
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to reopen ski slopes from 15 February

Covid-19 in Italy: Pope Francis returns to St Peter's Square for Angelus
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Pope Francis returns to St Peter's Square for Angelus

Out of 101,000 newly unemployed in Italy, 99,000 are women
Coronavirus in Italy

Out of 101,000 newly unemployed in Italy, 99,000 are women

Administered covid vaccines have exceeded 2 million doses in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Administered covid vaccines have exceeded 2 million doses in Italy

Hospitalized due to covid, dog waits for him for 2 months
Coronavirus in Italy

Hospitalized due to covid, dog waits for him for 2 months

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport to host major covid-19 vaccination hub
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport to host major covid-19 vaccination hub