Italian film Io Capitano by Matteo Garrone up for Golden Globe

Garrone movie is also in the running for an Oscar.

The migration-themed Italian movie Io Capitano by renowned director Matteo Garrone is up for a Golden Globe award in January, organisers announced on Monday.

Based on the real-life story of the perilous journey of two young Senagalese men from Dakar to Italy, Garrone's film is also Italy's pick as an Oscar contender for Best International Film next spring.

The critically-acclaimed movie, which stars Moustapha Fall and Seydou Sarr, will be vying for a Golden Globe on 7 January in the Best Film - non-English language category.

Garrone's film will be up against Anatomy of a Fall, Society of Snow, Fallen Leaves, The Zone of Interest, and Past Lives.

The Italian-language movie had its world premiere in September at the Venice Film Festival where Garrone won best director, Sarr won best young star, and Claudia Cravotta won best production director.

Photo credit: GIO_LE / Shutterstock.com.