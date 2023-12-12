14.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 12 December 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome set for tourism boom over Christmas and New Year
News Tourism

Rome set for tourism boom over Christmas and New Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hotels in Rome expect tourism surge over festive season.

Rome hotels are expecting to see a 30 per cent increase arrivals this Christmas, compared to last year, with bookings for New Year in Rome set to be up 20 per cent.

 

The surge was forecast by the Bilateral Tourism Board of Lazio at the annual Christmas meeting of the Rome branch of hotel association Federalberghi, news agency ANSA reports.

 

Federalberghi Roma president Giuseppe Roscioli welcomed the positive outlook as well as the city's overall tourism performance in 2023 but also noted some negative issues affecting the sector.

Roscioli credited the city's tourism department for hosting "a succession of attractive events", as well as highlighting the opening of "new and prestigious hotels" that are helping to raise the overall level of tourism in Rome.

 

On the downside, Roscioli highlighted the capital's "bad defeat" in failing to win Expo 2030 which, had it been successful, "would have contributed to changing the very face of Rome" as well as creating a tourism boom.

 

Roscioli also cited the city's recent "unexpected inrease" in tourist tax, claiming it has "penalised our newfound competitive capacity on an international level".

 

Photo Roma Capitale
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Tourism

Tourists in Venice capsize gondola while taking selfies

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Venice unveils dates for tourist entry fee in 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Italy seizes €779 million from Airbnb in tax evasion probe

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Vatican Museums to raise ticket prices in 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum unveils new ticket system to combat touts

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Florence bans new Airbnbs in city centre

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism

Vatican Museums to extend opening hours ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Tourism Top stories

Italy's Colosseum welcomes record two million visitors this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -