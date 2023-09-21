23.6 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 21 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy picks Matteo Garrone's film Io Capitano for Oscar race
News Lifestyle

Italy picks Matteo Garrone's film Io Capitano for Oscar race

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Garrone movie won critical acclaim for film after its premiere in Venice.

Italy has selected the migration-themed movie Io Capitano by acclaimed director Matteo Garrone as its candidate for Best International Film at the 96th Academy Awards next spring.

Based on the real-life story of the perilous journey of two young Senagalese men from Dakar to Italy, Garrone's film stars Moustapha Fall and Seydou Sarr.

The critically-acclaimed movie had its world premiere earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival where Garrone won best director, Sarr won best young star, and Claudia Cravotta won best production director.

Garrone, who is celebrated for films including Dogman and Pinocchio, was joined by the cast of Io Capitano at a private audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican last week.

Pope Francis meets Matteo Garrone, Seydou Sarr and Moustapha Fall at the Vatican on 14 September. (CNS photo/Vatican Media).

 

Io Capitano was selected by Italian cinema body ANICA, beating 11 other movies in the running for Italy's Oscar entry.

The film's nomination as an Oscar contender comes as Italy's right-wing premier Giorgia Meloni promises tighter controls on migration, claiming that a surge of migrant arrivals on the island of Lampedusa is putting Italy under "unsustainable pressure".

Over the years, Italian films have won 11 Oscars, the most recent being Paolo Sorrentino’s La grande bellezza (The Great Beauty) in 2013.

In December the Academy will choose a shortlist of 15 films for the Best International Film category before announcing the final five Oscar contenders in January.

The Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on 10 March 2024.

Cover image: Io Capitano, official still, photo credit Greta De Lazzaris.

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Eataly to open at Rome's central Termini Station

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Grand Prix Storico: Rome hosts vintage racing cars

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy dedicates postage stamp to Queen Elizabeth II

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Annie Lennox to perform in charity concert at Colosseum in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sylvester Stallone returns to his roots in Italy’s Puglia region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italian cinema icon Anna Magnani to be focus of new film

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome cinemas showing films in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Circus Maximus to host Max Pezzali concert on 2 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -