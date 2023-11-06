17 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 06 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Indi Gregory: Italy grants citizenship to critically ill British baby
News Health

Indi Gregory: Italy grants citizenship to critically ill British baby

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Baby Indi can be moved to hospital in Rome.

Italy on Monday granted Italian citizenship to a critically ill British baby to allow her to receive medical treatment in Rome, as doctors in the UK were preparing to withdraw life support.

The move by the cabinet of Italian premier Giorgia Meloni comes after a high court judge in London ruled that eight-month-old Indi Gregory - who is suffering from a rare mitochondrial disease - could not be moved to Rome's Bambino Gesù hospital.

Doctors at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham said the treatment that Indi receives causes pain and is futile.

Indi's condition prevents cells in the body producing energy and is incurable, according to the National Health Service (NHS).

The green light for Indi's transfer to the Vatican-run hospital comes after her parents lost a number of legal battles to extend their daughter's medical treatment.

"They say there isn't much hope for little Indi, but until the end I will do what I can to defend her life" - Meloni wrote on X - "And to defend her mother and father's right to do everything they can for her."

Welcoming the news from Rome, Indi's father Dean Gregory was quoted by The Daily Mail as saying: "From Italy, hope and trust in humanity, I am proud that my daughter has become Italian."

Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Health

Rome's Colosseum lights up for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health Editorials

How Paideia and Mater Dei are shaping the future of private healthcare in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health

Italy activates heatwave helpline: 1500

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health

Rome hosts Race for the Cure 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health Top stories

Italy set to ban smoking in outdoor bars and at bus stops

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health

Rome's Gemelli rated Best Hospital in Italy for third year in a row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health

Italy sets new record for organ donations

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health

Mother falls asleep while breastfeeding, three-day-old child suffocated to death.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -