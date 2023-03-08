Italy to face Wales in Six Nations rugby match in Rome

Azzurri take on Wales in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Italy will face Wales in the penultimate round of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations rugby union championship at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday 11 March, with kick off at 15.15 local time.

The match will be the third and final home game in this year's tournament for the Azzurri, after they were beaten (24-29) by defending champions France on 5 February and by Ireland (20-34) on 25 February.

The 15-match tournament also includes two away games for Italy: against England at Twickenham on 12 February (31-14) and Scotland at Murrayfield on 18 March.

Sabato 11 marzo l'#italrugby sfida all'Olimpico il Galles nel #GuinnessSixNations. Il grande rugby torna ancora una volta a Roma, l'occasione per ritrovarsi e tifare Azzurri.

Info e biglietti https://t.co/l1xil0kwYw#insieme #rugbypassioneitaliana @Federugby pic.twitter.com/kuZcl3HnGR — Roma (@Roma) March 5, 2023

Italy beat Wales 22-21 during last year's Six Nations championship.

Since they first met in 1994, Italy and Wales have contested a total of 31 rugby test matches.

Wales have won 27 of those games, while the Azzurri have won three, and one match ended in a draw.

Rome's Capitoline Museums will offer free admission to Six Nations Rugby ticket holders during the weekends that the three Italy games in the 2023 tournament are being played in the capital.

The offer grants free admission to two people for each ticket holder, with rugby fans entering the Capitoline Museums for free simply by showing their Six Nations tickets.

For full details, including tickets, see the websites of the Six Nations and the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR).

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com