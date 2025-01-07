16.4 C
News Jubilee in Rome

Ireland in Rome map to guide Irish pilgrims in Jubilee Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Map and audio guides highlight Rome sites associated with Ireland.

A new interactive map featuring historic and religious sites in Rome associated with Ireland charts the centuries-old links between the Emerald Isle and the Eternal City.

The illustrated map, accompanied by audio guides, was produced by Ireland's embassy to the Holy See with the collaboration of various Irish communities in the Italian capital.

The "Ireland in Rome" map features the Irish chapel of St Columbanus in the crypt of St Peter's; the Pontifical Irish College; the Basilica of San Clemente; the Basilica of San Silvestro - the official church for English speakers in Rome; and St Isidore's College - the oldest Irish establishment in Rome, which celebrates its 400th anniversary this year.

Ireland in Rome map, illustration and design by John Rooney.

 

The map also includes links to notable Irish figures including St Oliver Plunkett; nationalist leader Daniel O'Connell; the exiled Earls of Ulster, Hugh O'Neill and Rory O'Donnell; and the wartime hero Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty.

The downloadable map, accompanied by documentary footage from several Irish churches, will act as a useful guide for Irish pilgrims arriving in Rome during the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

 

 
