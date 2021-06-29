Dutch tourist missing in lake near Rome

22-year-old tourist did not return after swim in Lake Bracciano.

The search continues for a tourist from the Netherlands who went missing at Lago di Bracciano, about an hour north of Rome, on Friday 25 June.

A friend of the 22-year-old tourist, who is identified as Samuel Bajoudi, alerted the police after he failed to return from a swim in the direction of Trevignano.

Police, firefighters and civil protection volunteers continue the search, with the aid of a helicopter and patrol boats, as hopes of finding the tourist alive become increasingly faint.

It is believed that Bajourdi had attempted to swim across a section of the lake whose waters far offshore are extremely dangerous even for accomplished swimmers.

The tourist, who had been camping in Anguillara, is reportedly very active in evangelical circles. His friends have invited people to pray for a "mega miracle" and have launched the hashtag #samuelzalleven (Samuel will live).

Photo Adnkronos