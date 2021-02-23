Covid-19: Italy extends regional travel ban until 27 March

Travel between Italy's regions remains prohibited until the spring.

Italy has banned inter-regional travel until 27 March after the government of premier Mario Draghi extended an existing ban that was due to expire this week.

The ban on travelling between Italy's regions, as part of nationwide measures to curb covid-19, had been extended a couple of weeks ago in one of the last acts of the outgoing Conte government.

The measure applies to all non-essential movement between regions and autonomous provinces in Italy, with travel only permitted for urgent or necessary reasons such as health, work or for those who need to return home.

Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza said the measure was "indispensable" to combat the spread of virus variants - reports news agency ANSA - as regional affairs minister Maria Stella Gelmini pledged that "timely" decisions on coronavirus restrictions would be made in agreement with regional authorities.

Italy's new government caused an outcry earlier this month after it revoked a decision to reopen ski slopes in lower-risk 'yellow zones' just hours before they were due to open for business.

Ski resorts will remain closed until at least 5 March when a new emergency covid-19 decree is due to come into force.

For details, in English, about travel restrictions in Italy see the health ministry website. Photo ANSA.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73856
Previous article Rome mayor hails success of electric scooters

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy pays tribute to health workers as nation marks covid-19 anniversary
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy pays tribute to health workers as nation marks covid-19 anniversary

Covid-19: Italy declares new 'orange' zones amid concern over virus variants
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares new 'orange' zones amid concern over virus variants

Naples detects rare new covid-19 variant never seen in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Naples detects rare new covid-19 variant never seen in Italy

Covid-19: Symptoms, vaccines and peril of the English Variant in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Symptoms, vaccines and peril of the English Variant in Italy

Italy: Sardinia to ask visitors for proof of covid-19 vaccine or negative test result
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Sardinia to ask visitors for proof of covid-19 vaccine or negative test result

Covid-19: Vatican Museums crowds spark criticism
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Vatican Museums crowds spark criticism

Italy: Covid-19 vaccine hub opens in Rome auditorium
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 vaccine hub opens in Rome auditorium

Covid-19: Italian virologist calls for 'Codogno style' lockdown in face of virus variants
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italian virologist calls for 'Codogno style' lockdown in face of virus variants

Covid-19: Italy needs 'total lockdown' says advisor to health ministry
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy needs 'total lockdown' says advisor to health ministry

Covid-19: Italy’s ski slopes to stay closed until 5 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s ski slopes to stay closed until 5 March

Covid-19: Florence mayor calls for museums to stay open as Tuscany turns orange
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Florence mayor calls for museums to stay open as Tuscany turns orange

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban between regions
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban between regions

Covid-19: Rome doctors refuse AstraZeneca vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome doctors refuse AstraZeneca vaccine

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport opens major covid-19 vaccination hub
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport opens major covid-19 vaccination hub

Brazilian and English covid variants on the rise in Umbria. Perugia goes in red zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Brazilian and English covid variants on the rise in Umbria. Perugia goes in red zone