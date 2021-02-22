Rome mayor hails success of electric scooters

Raggi highlighted that "in recent months more than 176,000 people" used electric scooters to get around the capital, after several private companies arrived on the scene last year with the mayor's enthusiastic support.
There are now more than "17,000 vehicles, including scooters and bicycles, available to citizens and tourists," said Raggi, in a sector that "gives work to many people and families."
While the numbers prove the success of electric scooters, the vehicles are not without their critics, as evident from the sea of negative comments by Romans under the mayor's Facebook post.
Many people highlighted the danger posed by the e-scooters, both to users and pedestrians, questioning how many traffic accidents have been caused by the electric vehicles since their arrival on the city's streets.
Some commentators highlighted the everyday sight of users (illegally) carrying passengers, travelling at speed on sidewalks or in the wrong direction on streets, and the anti-social "parking" of scooters blocking pavements.
Electric scooters recently made the news in Florence after an order by the mayor obliging users to wear helmets was overturned by the courts.
Cover photo Colosseum, July 2020. Photo Wanted in Rome.