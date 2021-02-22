Rome mayor hails success of electric scooters

Raggi says electric scooters are good for Rome but not everyone agrees.

In just seven months, more than 2.2 million journeys were made in Rome with electric scooters and bicycles operated under the city's sharing schemes, from June to December 2020.

This was announced by the mayor Virginia Raggi who hailed it as a "great result that is good for our city, which in this way can also compete with other European capitals in terms of sustainability."

Raggi highlighted that "in recent months more than 176,000 people" used electric scooters to get around the capital, after several private companies arrived on the scene last year with the mayor's enthusiastic support.

There are now more than "17,000 vehicles, including scooters and bicycles, available to citizens and tourists," said Raggi, in a sector that "gives work to many people and families."

While the numbers prove the success of electric scooters, the vehicles are not without their critics, as evident from the sea of negative comments by Romans under the mayor's Facebook post.

Testaccio, February 2021. Photo Wanted in Rome.

Many people highlighted the danger posed by the e-scooters, both to users and pedestrians, questioning how many traffic accidents have been caused by the electric vehicles since their arrival on the city's streets.

Some commentators highlighted the everyday sight of users (illegally) carrying passengers, travelling at speed on sidewalks or in the wrong direction on streets, and the anti-social "parking" of scooters blocking pavements.

Electric scooters recently made the news in Florence after an order by the mayor obliging users to wear helmets was overturned by the courts.

Cover photo Colosseum, July 2020. Photo Wanted in Rome.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73852
Previous article Pope Francis visits Holocaust survivor Edith Bruck in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Pope Francis visits Holocaust survivor Edith Bruck in Rome
Humanitarian

Pope Francis visits Holocaust survivor Edith Bruck in Rome

Italy pays tribute to health workers as nation marks covid-19 anniversary
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy pays tribute to health workers as nation marks covid-19 anniversary

Italy appoints Gabriel Zuchtriegel as new Pompeii director
Culture

Italy appoints Gabriel Zuchtriegel as new Pompeii director

The death of John Keats
Culture

The death of John Keats

Italians slam tomato carbonara recipe in New York Times
Food

Italians slam tomato carbonara recipe in New York Times

Covid-19: Italy declares new 'orange' zones amid concern over virus variants
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares new 'orange' zones amid concern over virus variants

An Italian movie genre: the Cinepanettone
Culture

An Italian movie genre: the Cinepanettone

Capraia becomes the set to a series of mysterious thefts
Crime

Capraia becomes the set to a series of mysterious thefts

Rome reopens Palatine Museum
Culture

Rome reopens Palatine Museum

Rome reopens Via Sannio gardens after 8 years of Metro C works
City

Rome reopens Via Sannio gardens after 8 years of Metro C works

Rome trams take it slowly to avoid going off the rails
Transport

Rome trams take it slowly to avoid going off the rails

Rome exhibitions: what's on in February 2021
Culture

Rome exhibitions: what's on in February 2021

Rome museums free for Romans: Mayor asks Italy’s culture minister
Culture

Rome museums free for Romans: Mayor asks Italy’s culture minister

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Transport

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy
Health

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy