Best Rooftop Terraces in Rome

A guide to the best rooftop in Rome.

During those hot summer nights in Rome, there’s nowhere better for aperitivo or a quick end-of-the-night tipple than a rooftop terrace bar with panoramic views of the city. Some will have the best view of a particular monument or park, while others will offer a true showcase of the city’s highlights.

Here are some of our favourites for you to try this summer.

Les Etoiles Rooftop Cocktail Bar at Hotel Atlante Star

Cocktails and shorts aren’t cheap here, but the views from this terrace in Prati are spectacular. From here you’ll have a front row seat to St Peter’s Basilica, Castel Sant’Angelo, Gianicolo and Villa Borghese.

In a luxurious setting surrounded by plants, lanterns and comfortable sofas, this is the perfect spot for a romantic date, to relax with friends or even just for a little ‘me time’. Via Giovanni Vitelleschi 34.

Terrazza Borromini at Eitch Borromini

Spending an afternoon or evening here feels just like being on a movie set. Named after film director Paolo Sorrentino’s masterpiece La Grande Bellezza, this terrace is found at the Palazzo Pamphili, with striking views of Piazza Navona and its glorious Bernini fountains, the Pantheon on another side. Or you can grab a spot with a view of St. Peter’s dome.

The perfect setting to watch the sun set over this cinematic city. Via di Santa Maria dell'Anima 30.

Minerva Roof Garden at Grand Hotel de la Minerve

From the eighth floor of this luxury hotel in the centre of Rome, you’ll enjoy a 360-degree view of the city. But the highlight is its proximity to one particularly mighty monument: the Pantheon. Drink like James Bond on this majestic terrace, which offers more than 16 kinds of martini on the bar menu. An extra delight when visiting this rooftop bar is a sighting of Bernini’s Elephant statue, located outside the hotel. Piazza della Minerva 69.

Hotel Raphael

This ivy-covered bar is famous for being the hotel where Julia Roberts stayed while filming Eat, Pray, Love. But once you get here, its Hollywood film credits are eclipsed by its splendid views of the city. Slightly smaller than some other hotel terraces, this perhaps makes it a more charming and peaceful place to relax after exploring Rome. Largo Febo 2.

Up Sunset at La Rinascente

After all these posh hotels, the thought of taking the lift to the roof of a department store might not sound so appealing. But, with Roman Ruins in the basement and a location near the Trevi Fountain, this is no normal shopping outlet. While the rooftop terrace can get a little busy, with all the shoppers coming and going, it does offer a gorgeous perch above the city. Via del Tritone 61.

The American Bar at Hotel Forum

You’ll get a drop of la dolce vita with your drink here, as celebrities from Jackie Kennedy to the Dalai Lama have reportedly enjoyed the views from this converted convent. Gaze upon the Roman forum as you enjoy aperitivo or a drink at sunset at this pretty garden bar. Via Tor de Conti 25.