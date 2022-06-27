Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio dies in Italy at 87

Italy bids farewell to leading business figure.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the Italian founder of Luxottica and president of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest producer and retailer of glasses and frames, has died in Italy aged 87.

The self-made billionaire tycoon passed away at the S. Raffaelle hospital in Milan on Monday morning, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Del Vecchio was born into poverty in Milan in 1935, spending part of his childhood in an orphanage, and as a teenager he worked by day and attended school at night.

His rags-to-riches tale saw him set up a small factory in Agordo in northern Italy in 1961, at the age of 26, making parts for eyewear manufacturers before selling complete spectacle frames under the Luxottica brand in 1967.

It was to be the beginning of a global empire which saw Luxottica acquire the Ray-Ban brand and join forces with France's Essilor in a massive merger in 2018.

In April 2021 Bloomberg Billionaires estimated Del Vecchio's net worth to be $32.7 billion, making him the second richest man in Italy and the 41st richest in the world.

Del Vecchio was married three times and has six children.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77123
Previous article Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils beautiful mosaic floors

RELATED ARTICLES

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983
English news in Italy

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983

Rome faces water crisis amid drought emergency
English news in Italy

Rome faces water crisis amid drought emergency

Swine fever: Lazio region approves plan to kill 50,000 wild boar
English news in Italy

Swine fever: Lazio region approves plan to kill 50,000 wild boar

Keep an eye on the sky for the strawberry supermoon
English news in Italy

Keep an eye on the sky for the strawberry supermoon

Seven killed in helicopter crash in Italy
English news in Italy

Seven killed in helicopter crash in Italy

Swine fever: Italy to kill 1,000 pigs and 400 wild boar in Rome area
English news in Italy

Swine fever: Italy to kill 1,000 pigs and 400 wild boar in Rome area

Wild boar disrupt end-of-school picnic at lake near Rome
English news in Italy

Wild boar disrupt end-of-school picnic at lake near Rome

Rome prepares for Festa della Repubblica
English news in Italy

Rome prepares for Festa della Repubblica

Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica with public holiday on 2 June
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates Festa della Repubblica with public holiday on 2 June

Capaci bombing: Rome displays remains of Falcone's escort car
English news in Italy

Capaci bombing: Rome displays remains of Falcone's escort car

Missing US tourist, 21, found dead in Rome river
English news in Italy

Missing US tourist, 21, found dead in Rome river

Italy marks 30 years since murder of anti-mafia judge Falcone
English news in Italy

Italy marks 30 years since murder of anti-mafia judge Falcone

Hannibal: Italy set for record May heatwave this weekend
English news in Italy

Hannibal: Italy set for record May heatwave this weekend

Italy detects first case of monkeypox
English news in Italy

Italy detects first case of monkeypox

Italy in shock as child dies after car rolls into L'Aquila nursery
English news in Italy

Italy in shock as child dies after car rolls into L'Aquila nursery