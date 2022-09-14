AUR registers record number of enrollments

The American University of Rome (AUR) just welcomed the largest and most diverse incoming class in AUR’s history, according to President Scott Sprenger.

The university also reports a 20% year-on-year increase, boosting overall enrollments to a historical high.  

When asked about the attraction of AUR within the higher education marketplace, Sprenger described the unique opportunities that the university provides using Rome and environs as its classroom, the excellent and growing reputation of the AUR faculty, and its beautiful campus situated in a peaceful locale on the Gianicolo overlooking Rome.

Sprenger also pointed to another frequently reported feature of the AUR experience: “That of intense discovery and self-discovery that comes with living abroad in a context of a globally diverse student body.

Students report that they seek to be pushed out of their comfort zones, broaden their horizons, and explore socially-engaging academic and career interests that provide a sense of purpose.” 

American University in RomeAlongside students from across the world, AUR welcomes Italian students, who now comprise almost 20% of the full-time student body.

While Italian students have obviously not left their home country to study at AUR, the university campus is like stepping into another world because of its American-accredited curriculum, the native-level English spoken, and the close attention and mentorship that students receive from faculty and staff.

With over fifty nationalities represented, Italian students equally experience the excitement of discovery by living, learning, and interacting within AUR’s diverse, multicultural community.  

For those interested in discovering more about the benefits of an American education, both here in Rome and in the States, AUR is hosting an American Education Open Day on the 6th of October from its campus in Monteverde.

Joining AUR onsite will be representatives from Education USA, Fulbright Italy, John Cabot University, Temple University, and St. John’s University. Further information and registration can be found at https://aur.edu/openday

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's schools reopen without covid restrictions
Education

Italy's schools reopen without covid restrictions

Maturità: Italy's high-school final exams begin
Education

Maturità: Italy's high-school final exams begin

Italian language courses in Rome
Education

Italian language courses in Rome

Rome grants Roma Tre University use of Testaccio landmark
Education

Rome grants Roma Tre University use of Testaccio landmark

Dr. John D. Muccigrosso nominated new Dean at AUR
Education

Dr. John D. Muccigrosso nominated new Dean at AUR

Rome's La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy
Education

Rome's La Sapienza ranked top university in Italy

It is now possible to get a joint degree in Italy
Education

It is now possible to get a joint degree in Italy

Rome's Sapienza ranked top university in world for Classics, again
Education

Rome's Sapienza ranked top university in world for Classics, again

Interview with Jill Muti, head of school elect, St. Stephen’s School.
Education

Interview with Jill Muti, head of school elect, St. Stephen’s School.

Rome school dress code protest over sexist jibe
Education

Rome school dress code protest over sexist jibe

Scuola Leonardo da Vinci named best Italian language school
Education

Scuola Leonardo da Vinci named best Italian language school

Most important international universities in Italy
Education

Most important international universities in Italy

Interview with Scott Sprenger, President of The American University of Rome
Education

Interview with Scott Sprenger, President of The American University of Rome

St Stephen's School in Rome gets major donation for Classics
Education

St Stephen's School in Rome gets major donation for Classics

Stanley Tucci announced as honorary degree recipient at The American University of Rome
Education

Stanley Tucci announced as honorary degree recipient at The American University of Rome