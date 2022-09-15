Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni urges her 27 million followers to vote (against the far right)

Ferragni calls on followers to vote in Italy's election.

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni has urged her 27 million followers on Instagram to "make their voices heard" by voting in the country's general election on 25 September.

The Milan-based model and entrepreneur, who recently attacked the far-right Fratelli d'Italia (FdI) party over its alleged blocking of abortion rights in the Marche region, appealed to voters to "fight apathy" as the nation heads to the polls next weekend.

Once again Ferragni takes aim against the policies of the FdI, whose leader Giorgia Meloni is poised to become Italy's next prime minister and whose party dominates a rightist alliance with the right-wing Lega of Matteo Salvini and the centre-right Forza Italia of Silvio Berlusconi.

Ferragni, 35, shared a post on her Instragram stories from apriteilcervello, an account that defines itself as "anti-fascist, anti-racist and an LGBT+ supporter", and has more than 700,000 followers.

"For millions and millions of Italians the elections on 25 September will be normal" - the lengthy post reads - "For many other people, however, the elections will be carnage, leading to the birth (according to all current predictions) of the most right-wing government (at the level of ideological extremism) in the history of the Italian Republic".

The controversial post shared by Ferragni highlights the risks of "hatred" in relation to immigration, as well as a perceived threat to women's rights, civil rights, the loss of hope of having a "decent law on citizenship" for the "many children and young people who have always lived in Italy but are not Italian because they have foreign parents", and the fight against homotransphobia, with "LGBT+ people who will see the hopes of being protected in this state disappear for the next 5 years".

Ferragni's post - widely reported by the Italian media - comes amid an increasingly heated election campaign in a race that is expected to result in a landslide victory for the right.