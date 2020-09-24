AS Roma fan wakes up from coma after video message from Francesco Totti

Roma fan emerges from coma after message for her idol Francesco Totti.

A 19-year-old woman has emerged from a coma, following a horrific traffic accident near Rome last December, after her parents played her a personal video-message sent from Roma legend Francesco Totti.

Ilenia Matilli has struggled between life and death in the weeks after the crash near Anguillara, north of Rome, in which her 20-year-old friend lost her life.

The parents of Ilenia, a lifelong AS Roma supporter, convinced Totti to record a video-message in which he said: "Ilenia don't give up, you can do it, we're all with you."

The message worked and Ilenia woke up after hearing Totti's voice.

The family now hopes that "caro Francesco" will come and visit them in hospital so that Ilenia can thank her idol in person.