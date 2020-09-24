Covid-19 in Italy: Campania region makes face masks compulsory in public

Masks must be worn outdoors in Naples and historic centre of Genoa.

It is now obligatory to wear face masks in public in Italy's southern Campania region, which includes the city of Naples, following an order signed by the regional governor Vincenzo De Luca on 24 September.

The order, which takes immediate effect, will apply until 4 October, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The move comes as the Campania region registered a rise in covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Stressing the need for the "utmost rigour," De Luca said: "It is necessary to immediately restore responsible behaviour, especially with the schools (now) being open."

The measures in Campania come after the mayor of the northern port city of Genoa made the wearing of masks compulsory in public in the historic centre and old port district.

Photo credit: MarbellaStudio / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72127
Previous article Italy's Battle with Problem Tourists

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italy conducts record 103,000 tests in 24 hours
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy conducts record 103,000 tests in 24 hours

Italy orders covid-19 tests for travellers from Paris and other areas of France
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy orders covid-19 tests for travellers from Paris and other areas of France

Covid-19: Italy to allow up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to allow up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events

Covid-19: Italy reopens universities after six months
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy reopens universities after six months

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome's ancient ruins host open-air school lessons
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome's ancient ruins host open-air school lessons

What happens when a child gets sick at school this fall?
Coronavirus in Italy

What happens when a child gets sick at school this fall?

Italy: School bells ring for first time in six months
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: School bells ring for first time in six months

Covid-19: Italy reopens schools as 13,000 staff test positive
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy reopens schools as 13,000 staff test positive

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection
Coronavirus in Italy

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection