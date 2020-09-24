Covid-19 in Italy: Campania region makes face masks compulsory in public

Masks must be worn outdoors in Naples and historic centre of Genoa.

It is now obligatory to wear face masks in public in Italy's southern Campania region, which includes the city of Naples, following an order signed by the regional governor Vincenzo De Luca on 24 September.

The order, which takes immediate effect, will apply until 4 October, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The move comes as the Campania region registered a rise in covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Stressing the need for the "utmost rigour," De Luca said: "It is necessary to immediately restore responsible behaviour, especially with the schools (now) being open."

The measures in Campania come after the mayor of the northern port city of Genoa made the wearing of masks compulsory in public in the historic centre and old port district.

