Covid-19: Italy conducts record 103,000 tests in 24 hours

Italy registers 1,640 new coronavirus cases over last 24 hours.

Italy carried out a record 103,696 covid-19 swab tests on 23 September, the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The daily number of new covronavirus cases registered on 23 September was 1,640 over the previous 24 hours, up by around 250 compared to the day before, according to data released by Italy's health ministry.

Italy recorded another 20 deaths on 23 September, up from 14 the day before, bringing the country’s official covid-19 death toll to 35,758.

The record number of tests on 23 September was up 16,000 from the previous day, with health minister Roberto Speranza stating that Italy's testing capacity was a “strategic issue to confront over the coming months.”

Unlike other European countries such as France, Spain and the UK, Italy has not seen the huge surge in confirmed new infections in recent weeks, a fact recognised in the international media in recent days.

Citing experts, The Financial Times identified three important factors in "Italy’s resilience" against a second wave as: its health system and government have had more time to plan its post-lockdown response and the lifting of restrictions has been more gradual; high public compliance and stricter enforcement of rules; and effective testing and monitoring.Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
