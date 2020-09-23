Rome: Tourist rescued after falling into Forum of Augustus

Rome fire brigade use winch to rescue tourist from archaeological site.

Rome firefighters have rescued a 37-year-old Polish tourist after he fell several metres into the archaeological site of the Forum of Augustus, according to local media.

The operation, involving a winch normally used in mountain rescues, took place at around 07.30 this morning after a passerby noticed the tourist lying injured on the ground but still conscious.

The man, who was apparently drunk at the time of his fall, has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Police are attempting to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident which may have occurred last night.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco

Address Forum of Augustus, Piazza del Grillo, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

