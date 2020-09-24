Starbucks to open in centre of Rome

Starbucks reportedly abandons Vatican site due to drop in tourists thanks to covid-19.

Starbucks, the American coffee chain, is set to open an outlet in the heart of Rome's historic centre in the coming months, reports Dire news agency.

The surprise move to Piazza S. Silvestro, just off the capital's main thoroughfare Via del Corso, comes as Starbucks reportedly abandons its plan to open its first cafè at a former bookshop near Vatican City.

The change in plan is believed to be due to the unexpected drop in the millions of tourists - due to the covid-19 crisis - who normally visit the Vatican Museums.

Starbucks comes to Rome. Photo credit: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com.

The Starbucks outlet is due to open in Piazza S. Silvestro - in Palazzo Marignoli - which is already undergoing renovation works for the flagship Apple store, reports Dire.

The Piazza S. Silvestro site was reportedly supposed to be the second Starbucks cafè in Rome - after the Vatican - but it now looks like it will be the inaugural outlet for the US multinational.

Photo credit: Grand Warszawski / Shutterstock.com.