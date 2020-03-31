1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from Coronavirus
Compared to yesterday, 1,109 more people have recovered in Italy from the Coronavirus infection.Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic in Italy, a total of 105,792 people have contracted the Covid-19 virus. 4,023 patients more than yesterday, with a percentage increase of 3.9%.
Of these 105, 792 cases, 12,428 people have died (+837, + 7.2%) and 15,729 have been hospitalized (+1.109, + 7.6%).
On a brighter note, 15,729 people have recovered after contracting the Coronavirus, an additional 1,109 more than yesterday.
Ph: Grabowski Foto / Shutterstock.com
