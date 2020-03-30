Coronavirus: Poland sends doctors to help Italy

Polish doctors to help Italy face Covid-19 emergency.

Poland is sending a team of 15 doctors to Italy on the afternoon of 30 March to help in the country's battle against Coronavirus.

Comprising three emergency teams, the doctors are specialists in intensive care and resuscitation, and will be working at hospitals in Brescia, one of the Italian cities worst hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

The medics will arrive at Bergamo airport on a humanitarian military flight sent by the Polish defence ministry, and the mission is financed fully by the Polish Military Medical Institute, according to the Giornale di Brescia.

"Poland remains at the side of Italy also in this battle, as it has always been in history" - said a note from the Polish embassy in Rome, as reported by Adnkronos.
"Many Polish doctors and nurses are already working side by side with their Italian colleagues in healthcare facilities throughout Italy, sharing their risks and sometimes paying the highest price. By sending its doctors, Poland wants to give further concrete support to the Italian health personnel, exhausted by the gigantic amount of work they have to face every day."

"The spirit of enormous sacrifice with which Italian doctors and paramedics are facing the crisis situation deserves the utmost respect and is an example for all of Europe. We must stick together. United we will get through this."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70013
Previous article Top 5 things to do in Rome once the quarantine is lifted

RELATED ARTICLES

Top 5 things to do in Rome once the quarantine is lifted
Coronavirus in Italy

Top 5 things to do in Rome once the quarantine is lifted

Coronavirus in Italy: number of victims and hospitalizations decreases
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of victims and hospitalizations decreases

Coronavirus: Albania sends doctors to help Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Albania sends doctors to help Italy

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April
Coronavirus

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square
Coronavirus

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square

Coronavirus: Amazon donates €3.5 million to Italy
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Amazon donates €3.5 million to Italy

Coronavirus: Increase of 969 deaths in Italy in only 24 hours
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Increase of 969 deaths in Italy in only 24 hours

Rome seminaries send student priests home
Coronavirus

Rome seminaries send student priests home

Rome mayor asks people to report those breaking quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Rome mayor asks people to report those breaking quarantine rules

Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour
Coronavirus

Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus