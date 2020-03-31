Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and kids

Italy clarifies lockdown rules for parents and joggers.

Italy's interior ministry has issued some "clarifications" relating to the country's nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Parents are permitted to take their small children for a walk, however this rule applies only to one parent and one small child at a time, and only if they walk close to home.

The ministry also clarified that people can go jogging or for a walk provided it is in the vicinity of their home and they go alone.

However the ministry reminded people that any form of gathering, sporting or recreational activity in public places is prohibited.

For full details see interior ministry website. 
