Wild Tiber Experience (Hike by train)

About

Join us for an unforgettable hiking adventure at the Riserva naturale di Nazzano, Tevere-Farfa! This stunning natural reserve is located just a short distance from Rome, and offers breathtaking views of the natural and pristine Tiber before it enters Rome. During the hike, you'll have the opportunity to discover the reserve's lush vegetation, charming views, and enchanting paths. As you make your way through the reserve, you'll also have the chance to spot a wide variety of wildlife, including badgers, foxes, and a vast array of bird species. Whether you're new to hiking or simply looking for a fun day out in nature, this event is the perfect opportunity to connect with the great outdoors and make unforgettable memories with friends and family. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore one of Lazio's most beautiful natural treasures!

Duration

4.5 hours approximately, including briefing, explanations and rest breaks.

Reservation: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/natureofsal/items/463329/?full-items=yes&flow=892884

More info

▶ Meeting time 15 minutes prior to departure.

▶ Language: English, German, Italian

▶ This experience begins and finishes at Poggio Mirteto Train Station

▶ Difficulty Level: Easy/Medium (Distance: ~15 km, Elevation gain: 120 m, Includes uneven terrain)

ℹ️ The final duration of the hike and the itinerary may vary, depending on weather conditions, unexpected obstacles (e.g. a fallen tree along the way), or other safety reasons. It is at the discretion of the professional hiking guide to determine alternatives or to shorten or extend the experience.

This is a professional activity in accordance with European Union legislation and Italian law no. 4 dating to 2003.

Sal is a professional guide enrolled in the register of the Italian Association of Interpretive Nature Guides - AIGAE.

What's included?

• Hiking tour from Poggio Mirteto Train Station

• Birdwatching, Tiber in its pristine state, easy access by train, an easy hike for everyone who likes walking

• About 90% of the tour will be hiking, and about 10% I will be explaining noteworthy points of interest

What should you bring?