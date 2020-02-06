Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm
Valleranello, in one of the most prestigious and panoramic hills, property on sale surrounded by greenery and quietness.
The property consists of:
one-level villa, 360 sqm, 3 bedrooms double living room, large kitchen, 2 bathrooms.
patio, outdoor oven and kitchenette, double garages.
The whole property is surrounded by a flat and fenced park that develops for 5000 sqm and is served by water, electricity, gas, telephone, artesian well and septic tank.
Connections:
Via Castel di Leva to Ardeatina
Via Pontina through Vallerano
GRA: exit Laurentina
10 minutes to EUR and Metro station: LAURENTINA
direct way to Pomezia
5 minutes driving to Campus Biomedico and Trigoria AS Roma Campus
Price: 530,000 euros
Key Features:
space, location, connections,
ideal for those looking for large indoor and outdoor spaces,
fun activities, retirement homes, cottages, b & b and for freelancers who want to combine in a single home-work solution;
the wide flat spaces allow the construction of a swimming pool and a convenient parking.
Status: available
Photos and plans at:
agnesegobello@gmail.com
Please call: 0039 3899229024
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm
Via Carlo Darwin, 00134 Roma RM, Italia