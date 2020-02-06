Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm

Valleranello, in one of the most prestigious and panoramic hills, property on sale surrounded by greenery and quietness.

The property consists of:

one-level villa, 360 sqm, 3 bedrooms double living room, large kitchen, 2 bathrooms.

patio, outdoor oven and kitchenette, double garages.

The whole property is surrounded by a flat and fenced park that develops for 5000 sqm and is served by water, electricity, gas, telephone, artesian well and septic tank.

Connections:

Via Castel di Leva to Ardeatina

Via Pontina through Vallerano

GRA: exit Laurentina

10 minutes to EUR and Metro station: LAURENTINA

direct way to Pomezia

5 minutes driving to Campus Biomedico and Trigoria AS Roma Campus

Price: 530,000 euros

Key Features:

space, location, connections,

ideal for those looking for large indoor and outdoor spaces,

fun activities, retirement homes, cottages, b & b and for freelancers who want to combine in a single home-work solution;

the wide flat spaces allow the construction of a swimming pool and a convenient parking.

Status: available

Photos and plans at:

agnesegobello@gmail.com

Please call: 0039 3899229024

General Info

Price info 530,000 euros
Address Via Carlo Darwin, 00134 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm - image 1
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm - image 2
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm - image 3
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm - image 4
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm - image 5
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm - image 6
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm - image 7
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm - image 8
Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm - image 9
View on Map

