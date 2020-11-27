Tutor/Babysitter

Experienced English/Italian mother tongue tutor is looking for a tutoring and/or babysitting job. I'm extremely patient and have excellent communication skills/know how with children. I always recommend that English be taught to young children since they have an inborn curiosity to learn, and it's a good idea to allow them to grow in an English speaking environment in order to facilitate their language competence later on when attending school. Also, I'm a mother of three grown ups, and with teaching experience, which raises competence further.

If needed, I'll take your children to school and pick them up, as well as give assistance with their homework. Your kids are in trustworthy hands; care, attention and protection are fundamentals. Contact Patrizia tel. 349 6963998
