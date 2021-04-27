Flanders in Italy hosts, in collaboration with Temple University Rome, the book presentation of The Neapolitan Lives and Careers of Netherlandish Immigrant Painters (1575-1655) by author Dr. Marije Osnabrugge. The online event, moderated by Temple University Rome professor and reviewer of the book, Prof. Dr. Anna Tuck-Scala, will take place on Thursday, May 6th at 6 pm CET | 12 pm EST via Teams.

Interested in joining us? Please send an email to rome@flanders.eu, so Flanders in Italy can send you the registration link to the event.