The Neapolitan Lives and Careers of Netherlandish Immigrant Painters
Flanders in Italy hosts, in collaboration with Temple University Rome, the book presentation of The Neapolitan Lives and Careers of Netherlandish Immigrant Painters (1575-1655) by author Dr. Marije Osnabrugge. The online event, moderated by Temple University Rome professor and reviewer of the book, Prof. Dr. Anna Tuck-Scala, will take place on Thursday, May 6th at 6 pm CET | 12 pm EST via Teams.
Interested in joining us? Please send an email to rome@flanders.eu, so Flanders in Italy can send you the registration link to the event.