Classifieds Events

"The Grab" Documentary Screening featuring Nate Halverson

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Join us for a special screening of what Variety called an "astonishing eye-opening" documentary with a special Q+A with investigative reporter Nate Halverson.

More information and free tickets are available here: https://bit.ly/3YO22GO

As an alliance of organisations committed to secure land rights the International Land Coalition (ILC) invites you to a special screening of The Grab followed by a panel discussion featuring Nate Halverson Senior Reporter and Producer at the Center for Investigative Reporting in San Francisco.

Why watch with us?

Quietly and seemingly out of sight governments private investors and mercenaries are working to seize food and water resources at the expense of entire populations. These groups are establishing themselves as a potentially new OPEC where the future world powers will be those who control not oil but food.

The Grab is a global thriller combining hard-hitting journalism from Reveal and journalist Nate Halverson with the compelling character-driven storytelling of director Gabriela Cowperthwaite taking you around the globe from Arizona to Zambia to reveal one of the world’s biggest and least known threats.

Event in English with Italian translation

General Info

Price info Free
Address Via Girolamo Induno, 1, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

"The Grab" Documentary Screening featuring Nate Halverson

Via Girolamo Induno, 1, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Youtube Video

