TEFL Qualified English Teacher available

Hi there,

I'm Alessandra Giacinti, a fully TEFL qualified and highly experienced English teacher, with specialized qualifications in successfully delivering courses for Young Learners (British Council). I am available to deliver virtual lessons, for children aged 7 and above, as well as teenagers preparing for Cambridge Exams. I create an enjoyable and creative learning atmosphere, where students absorb and practice the language engagingly and effectively. You can contact me on 3920493983 or alegiacinti@gmail.com

I would be delighted to hear from you!

General Info

Price info 4 one hour lessons €50
Email address alegiacinti@gmail.com
