I would like to work with old people as support worker
General Info
Price info 10 €
Address Via jacomo magnolino 21
Email address karimisean@libero.it
View on Map
Support worker
Via jacomo magnolino 21
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
English mother tongue or bilingual teacher
Private language school requires motivated teachers. Part-time. Evenings & Sat.mornings. Start asap to the end of June 2022. Full range of courses for all ages, on-site only. Compe...
JCU – Coordinator of the Dean of Academic Affairs’ Office
John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Coordinator of the Dean of Academic Affairs’ Office. The...
Wanted House Cleaning Part Time (20 hrs approx) EUR Zone
Looking for experience house cleaner for family home in EUR zone of Rome. Part time approx 20 hrs per week. Start immediately after interview and one month trial Please contact me...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...