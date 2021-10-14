Support worker

I would like to work with old people as support worker

General Info

Price info 10 €
Address Via jacomo magnolino 21
Email address karimisean@libero.it

View on Map

Support worker

Via jacomo magnolino 21
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75753
Previous article English teacher
Next article Seeking Apt and Locker for Rent in Monti District

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for Tutoring Opportunities
Jobs wanted

Looking for Tutoring Opportunities

English teacher
Jobs wanted

English teacher

Wanted House Cleaning Part Time (20 hrs approx) EUR Zone
Jobs wanted

Wanted House Cleaning Part Time (20 hrs approx) EUR Zone

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby