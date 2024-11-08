19.7 C
  St Andrew's Ceilidh on 30th November, 2024
St Andrew's Ceilidh on 30th November, 2024

The ex-Caledonian Society in Rome is organising a Ceilidh on Saturday 30th November from 20.00 to midnight in Hostaria Antica, Via Appia Antica, 176, Rome.

A fun evening is guaranteed and the ticket price (55 €) provides a welcome prosecco, buffet dinner including wine, a free raffle ticket and, of course, lots of ceilidh dancing with callers and demos.

Dress code is a touch of tartan if you have it, but don't worry if you don't, just bring yourselves!

For more information please contact via What's app: +39 339 805 5365

Price info Euro 55 per person
Address Via Appia Antica, 176
Email address lucyinrome@gmail.com

