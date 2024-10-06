18.4 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Srilankan male housekeeper, Driver and carer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Male carer 48 years good experience and excellent references with the job, looks for a full time living job , has been in rome since 2004, with a Italian driving licence, contact 3346140595.

