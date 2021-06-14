Songs of Praise

The Pandemic has largely banned congregational hymn singing, but ruloes have been relaxed and on Sunday June 20th at 16.00 you are invited to gather at All saints' Church in Via del Babuino 153 to sing some of your favourite hyms in a Covid-safe environment. All are welcome!

General Info

Address Via Umberto Saba 96
Email address a.cochlin@libero.it

Songs of Praise

Via Umberto Saba 96

