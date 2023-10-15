Seeking work

An accomplished media specialist with over 20 years experience as a Project Manager, Video Director and Senior Producer directing and managing filming and production for newscasts and TV shows, as well as commercials and advertorials for a range of prominent global brands. A consummate professional with a great depth of maturity and experience, fully conversant with current trends and adaptable to the new digital environment. Proven track record of working with agencies and broadcasters worldwide, effectively managing and coordinating teams of professionals including production crews, actors, editors, producers and

postproduction staff.