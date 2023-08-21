31.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 21 August 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Banner H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Seeking employment with American university (study-abroad)
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Seeking employment with American university (study-abroad)

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

American. Past study-abroad experience with American university in Rome as student. Love students. Enjoy leading and inspiring people. Detail-oriented in administrating. Positive attitude, resource

Haavas H2 724 x 450 ITA
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

American seeks employee work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer | Libero professionista creativo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -