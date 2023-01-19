10.2 C
Classifieds Property for sale in town

Renovated three-room apartment, sixth floor, Monteverde Vecchio, Rome

MONTEVERDE NEW - In via Virginio Jacoucci we offer for sale a house, on the 6th floor with lift, subdivided as follows: entrance, living room with kitchenette, master bedroom, single bedroom or study, two bathrooms, utility room and balcony. It is completely renovated and finished with double-glazed aluminum frames, screens, porcelain stoneware floors, 2 new bathrooms (one with a bathtub and the other with a large shower), air conditioning in all rooms. South exposure. Just under the house there are many supermarkets and commercial activities of all kinds. Beautifully connected with all of Rome as the "Gianicolense-Ponte Bianco" Tram 8 stop is just a few steps away, as well as various bus lines.

Price info 325000 €
Address Via Virginio Jacoucci 12
Email address studio@4ventimmobiliare.it
