Property Manager/Virtual Assistant

Experience VA for 6 years. As a freelance virtual assistant, I currently provide a number of services for my clients, including document preparation maintaining files, and record keeping. My knowledge of a wide variety of computer programs allows me to easily take on nearly any task I am assigned. I am a fast learner and I welcome challenges. As a property manager, I'm currently managing 24 properties and I have managed up to 60+ properties at the same time. I also have a lot of experience with different PMS and tools which can help you manage your listings. I am currently based in the U.S. but I virtually managed properties in the U.S. and Europe and will be adding Asia to my portfolio. I speak Tagalog, English, Italian, and Spanish.