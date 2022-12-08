Experience VA for 6 years. As a freelance virtual assistant, I currently provide a number of services for my clients, including document preparation maintaining files, and record keeping. My knowledge of a wide variety of computer programs allows me to easily take on nearly any task I am assigned. I am a fast learner and I welcome challenges. As a property manager, I'm currently managing 24 properties and I have managed up to 60+ properties at the same time. I also have a lot of experience with different PMS and tools which can help you manage your listings. I am currently based in the U.S. but I virtually managed properties in the U.S. and Europe and will be adding Asia to my portfolio. I speak Tagalog, English, Italian, and Spanish.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Property Manager/Virtual Assistant
Via dei Cappellari, 4, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Luxury Travel Designer in Rome
Property Manager/Virtual Assistant