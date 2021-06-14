PREMIO INCINQUE JEWELS 2021

The "Auditorium di Mecenate", the archeological site where Horace and Virgil recited their poetic verses, will host the Premio Incinque Jewels second edition, a Contemporary Artistic Jewels Contest and Exhibition.

It will be the Roma Jewelry Week main event.

From 14 to 17 October 2021 the works of contemporary jewels goldsmith master and artisans will be on display in such of an unique venue in the contest’ s exhibition.

The contest aims to celebrate and showcase some of the most talented artists of contemporary jewelry in Rome.

The theme, this year more than ever, is " Joy", that we had to neglect and to put aside due to the general difficulty of this historical period. Conviviality and joy meant as happiness and desire to share, leaving negative memories behind.

The jewel is charged with a very precious meaning far beyond the intrinsic value of the object itself: it becomes an ambassador of stories to listen and to tell.

For full enrolling in the contest details see website www.romajewelryweek.com or write to info@romajewelryweek.com with the subject “CANDIDATURA PER PREMIO INCINQUE JEWELS”

Via Merulana, Roma RM, Italia

Via Merulana, Roma RM, Italia
