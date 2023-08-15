28.6 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 16 August 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Paid Internship in Rome Study Abroad Center
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Paid Internship in Rome Study Abroad Center

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking young, energetic, Italian with good English speaking skills to help with student services and facilities. Part-time with internship contract. Contact info@aia-study.com for more info.

General Info

Address Piazza delle Cinque Scole, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@aia-study.com

View on Map

Paid Internship in Rome Study Abroad Center

Piazza delle Cinque Scole, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Aur 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Haavas H5 - 1400 x 360 ENG

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

ESL Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Social Media Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Business Development Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Open Positions in Rome, Italy for walking Tours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Biology Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking part-time nanny in Aventino/San Saba area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Job Opportunity: Computing Curriculum Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ESL TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -