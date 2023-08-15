Paid Internship in Rome Study Abroad Center

Seeking young, energetic, Italian with good English speaking skills to help with student services and facilities. Part-time with internship contract. Contact info@aia-study.com for more info.
Piazza delle Cinque Scole, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
