On act Comic Opera in Rome

The association “distrazioni d’arte” is proud to present an exciting production of La prova di un’opera seria from Francesco Gnecco. This one act opera is one of the most realistic parody of the opera world and I bet you wont stop laughing at our prima donna!

We Hope to see you the 13/03/2020, 20:30 at Teatro Sammarco for 1 hour of great fun!

Info and reservation: 389 588 3459