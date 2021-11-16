Nicaraguan professional, perfect English, looks for a Job

Nicaraguan 50 years young, web graphic designer, looks for any job in Rome - also as home/ garden help, concierge, caregiver for elder person. Perfect English and Spanish, basic Italian (learning now). Mr Edsel 3272365767
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75975
Previous article YOGA STUDIO STAFF
Next article MASSAGES for tourists.

RELATED ARTICLES

Seeking a job as live in Nanny/Helper/Home Manager
Jobs wanted

Seeking a job as live in Nanny/Helper/Home Manager

Mothertongue English teacher
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English teacher

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Services

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

English-speaking tutor & babysitter (mother tongue)
Jobs wanted

English-speaking tutor & babysitter (mother tongue)

Cerco lavoro
Jobs wanted

Cerco lavoro

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

English speaking babysitter /english teacher
Jobs wanted

English speaking babysitter /english teacher

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome