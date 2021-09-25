Native/Mother Tongue English Speaker Searching for Part-Time Work

Do you need an English language expert? Let my surname speak for me.

With over 26 years of fluency in English and 10+ years working in a professional environment as a teacher, project manager/coordinator and other various management roles, I am more than qualified to help you prepare for the Cambridge English Exam, brush up on Business English and/or help you become more confident with your English speaking skills.

I am happy to help learners of all ages/backgrounds and I am actively accepting students, but I have limited availability so contact me today to secure your spot in my schedule!

You can contact me on Facebook at () and/or on my website at ()

General Info

Price info Contact me for pricing and availability!
