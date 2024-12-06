MULTILINGUAL COMEDY & APERITIVO

Parallel to its successful run in Madrid, the versione romana of this multilingual comedy finally lands in Rome! Four roommates in an apartment near the center of the city decide to play the lottery, hit the jackpot, but after a night of revelry, lose the winning ticket... where is it? Who has it? Meantime, the pressure mounts as some agency is looking to buy the apartment to turn it into a profitable AirBnB. This sets off a multilingual trip across the country, from Rome verso nord, to cross the Alps into France…

Luna, Tomás, Patricia and Arianne will see you from 12 to 15 December in the loveliest little theatre in the center of Rome, Teatrosophia. Tickets include show and post-show aperitivo.

The show is written and played in English, italiano, español, français, and a few lines in Farsi. As always with Teatro Multilingue, there's no need to know or speak all the languages to follow the story and understand... and have fun! Our company has been to London, Bristol, Madrid, Rome, Milano, Dublin, Luxembourg, France, Sweden and Greece.

12 to 15 December

Thursday and Friday at 9PM

Saturday and Sunday at 6PM

Tickets: €19 (includes show and aperitivo)

Info & bookings: https://teatromultilingue.com/a-lucky-siesta-italia/