Mature Live in Nanny/English Teacher

Qualified & Experienced Mature English Nanny (mother tongue). Live in position with Italian family.

Available the beginning of September, 2022.

Would you like your children to be brought up bilingually and learn flawlessly fluent English through day to day activities, spending time together and through story time?

Would you like to expose your children to perfectly correct 'Queen's English'?

Would you like to employ a Nanny who has been properly trained in children's early years development and nurture and has many years experience?

Would you like to employ a Nanny who has many years experience working with the same VIP family in Rome?

I am a mature Nanny, a safe pair of hands, fit and energetic, reliable, flexible, patient and always have a great rapport with children, lots of fun and adventures. I speak Italian (but do not tell the children) and have experience and competency driving in Rome.

As a mature Nanny I have a raft of life experiences to draw upon in offering a great Nanny service.