Mature English Teacher/Nanny. Weekday afternoons.

I am looking for a part time job weekday afternoons in the centre of Rome, Anguillara Sabazia or Bracciano from September, 2022.

I am a mature, qualified and experienced English Teacher and Nanny. I am calm, patient, responsible, adventurous, have a great rapport with children and a great track record of teaching the English language through play and day to day activities.

I have great references, a PVG, experience/competence driving in Rome and speak Italian.